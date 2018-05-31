Human rights activist dies of head injury

HARIPUR: A human rights activist Nehmat Gul died after suffering a head injury, family sources said on Wednesday. He was 35.

Family sources said the doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital, Haripur, had conducted Nehmat Gul’s surgery for hernia about two and half weeks back. They said soon after his operation, his blood pressure got disturbed, adding, he suffered severe head injury due to sudden hypertension induced collapse. He was removed to a private hospital where he was operated upon to stop constant bleeding.