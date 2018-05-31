Tableeghi Jamaat member killed in Bajaur

KHAR: A member of the Tableeghi Jamaat was killed and three others injured when gunmen fired at them in Bajaur Agency Tuesday night.

It was learnt that members of the Tableeghi Jamaat were busy preparing ‘sehri’ or meal being taken before fajr prayer in Ramazan at Okhko Malangi Masjid in Mamond tehsil when gunmen fired at them.

As a result, Munasib Khan, resident of a nearby village, died on the spot while three locals identified as Qari Faheem, Akhtar Said and Rafiullah sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur Agency, in a critical condition. The motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.

Taking action, officials of the political administration arrested two accused and started investigation after registering the case.