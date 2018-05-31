Thu May 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

IED recovered

KALAYA: The security forces on Wednesday foiled a terror bid and recovered and defused a bomb planted on a roadside in central parts of Orakzai Agency, official sources said.

They said the militants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on a roadside in Chinin Killay area to target the security forces.

