Bilawal postponed KP visit due to polls date, clarifies leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) secretary information Rubina Khalid has said that party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not cancelled due to any split in the party.

She clarified that the visit was postponed due to the sudden announcement of election date by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to The News on Wednesday, she recalled that she had announced the schedule of Bilawal’s visit to KP at a press conference, but later announced its postponement with the consultation of the chairman.

She said that Bilawal Bhutto formed various parliamentary committees with directives to complete all the process and arrangements for the next polls.

Rubina Khalid said that the parliamentary board had interviewed all the candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, she could not tell as to how many candidates had applied for the party tickets. She said that all those who had applied for the party ticket were interviewed. She said the parliamentary board would not have completed the task of interviewing the potential candidates if the visit had not been postponed.

The PPP leader said arrangements had been made for the visit and the workers were anxiously waiting for the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto but it was cancelled due to paucity time and not because of differences in the party.