Safdar says cases against him initiated to intimidate Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: To chastise, to intimidate and to put his father-in-law under pressure, his opponents had been forming different politically motivated cases against him since 1990 when he was an under training DMG officer at Civil Service Academy, Lahore, said Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar while recording his statement in Avenfield Apartment’s corruption reference. He said that as a son-in-law, it is his duty to stand firm with the ideology of his father-in-law that also inspires him as political worker, and for the same ideology he spent 7 years in exile, Safdar said. “I have paid a price being relative of Nawaz Sharif that is in the form of different fake cases, spending days in jail, exile and the most recent, this corruption reference,” he said. Safdar completed his statement before Accountability Court (AC) responding to 127 questions of which many of those were not related to him and he also not replied those questions. At the beginning, when proceeding started, AC judge Muhammad Bashir said that yesterday when he switched on his television set, someone was saying on the TV screen why court did not inquire such and such questions from the accused persons.