SC dismisses Sumaira Malik’s review petition

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed review petition of PML-N Sumaira Malik challenging its decision to nullify the elections of district counsel Khushab.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam after going through the arguments placed by Mobeenuddin Qazi counsel for the petitioner dismissed the petition and maintained its earlier verdict.

Sumaira Malik was directly affected by the decision of the apex court as she was serving as the chairperson district council Khushab, prior to the decision and had to vacate the post. Amir Haider Sanga, a runner-up candidate in district elections Khushab, was the main petitioner in the case.

A bench headed by Justice Gulzar revoked the earlier decision of the Islamabad High Court restoring Sumaira Malik’s official position.

The Islamabad High Court had set aside an ECP’s decision for re-elections in the district council.