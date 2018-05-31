PAT ‘white paper’ terms Shahbaz govt a fiasco

LAHORE: The last five years of Shahbaz government were nothing but a pack of lies, corruption, oppression, killings, nepotism, severe violation of merit, victimization of political opponents, huge foreign loans and plunder of provincial exchequer through formation of companies, said a White Paper issued by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek on the performance of Shahbaz Sharif's Punjab government on Wednesday.

The paper said the Punjab chief minister, against his claims of breaking the begging bowl, made Punjab indebted with over 600 billion rupees, from a point where Punjab had surplus budget in 2007. He obliged his front men and kinsmen with 51 corrupt companies and plundered provincial exchequer; these companies are under-trial in courts and NAB. Corrupt bureaucrat Ahad Cheema and his corruption were given support in cabinet meetings. The paper, issued by PAT Central Punjab President Basharat Jaspal, South Punjab President Fayyaz Warraich and North Punjab President Brig (r) Mushtaq accused Shahbaz Sharif of being responsible for the Model Town massacre, and being a major hurdle in seeking justice for victim families for the last four years. Eventually, the chief justice of Pakistan took notice and the trial of the incident started. Shahbaz Sharif turned police stations into torture cells, arrested thousands of Pakistan Awami Tehreek workers during Inqlab March, unlawfully detained them; fake cases of terrorism were filed against them and their political rights were usurped.

According to the White Paper, for the past 10 years, Punjab remained the number one province not just in police encounters but also in crimes against women and children, including abduction; Punjab Police was transformed into a political force, SHOs to constables were appointed and transferred by the Chief Minister Office at the recommendation of elected members of PML-N, which promoted extortion, land mafia and arrest of political opponents. Shahbaz Sharif's claim to end load-shedding also proved a pack of lies.

The paper claimed that despite being at the helm in Punjab, Shahbaz failed to provide 100 basic facilities to government schools; more than 50 percent higher secondary schools still lack science teachers, laboratories and computer labs. In the emergencies of government hospitals of Punjab, treatment was 100 per cent free till 2007, but today the scenario is entirely different. Young doctors, nurses, lady health workers protested at the discriminatory treatment and oppressive tactics of the Shahbaz government. Many junior officers were appointed to senior posts that was nothing but the worst demonstration of bad governance. First time in the history of Punjab, PCS officers went on strike against the discriminatory attitude of Shahbaz Sharif. Interestingly, for the first time, the Punjab Secretariat was locked down at the behest of Shahbaz Sharif, just to protect corrupt bureaucrat Ahad Cheema.

According to the paper, during the last five years, prices of milk, fruits, vegetables and meat increased from 30 to 40 per cent. The formation of Meat Company led to increase in the prices of mutton and beef up to Rs 200 per kg. Farmers long-marched for official prices of wheat, rice and sugarcane as they were badly exploited. The PAT leaders demanded a third-party audit of 51 companies, Sasti Roti Scheme, Food Support Program, Metro Bus and Orange line Project. They said the Pakistan Awami Tehreek would observe end of Shahbaz government as emancipation day with special prayers.