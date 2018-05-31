Hottest day of year in Karachi

KARACHI: The country continued to sizzle in the heat on Wednesday, with its largest city recording the hottest day of the year. The mercury shot up to 45°C in Karachi as another bout of heatwave continued to prevail in the metropolis. Similar scorching temperatures were recorded elsewhere in Sindh earlier: Larkana 46°C, Dadu 45°C and Sukkur 44°C. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, mainly hot and dry weather is expected to prevail in most cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, DI Khan, Sibbi, and Makran divisions in the first week of June.