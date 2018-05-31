Thu May 31, 2018
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

CM grieved over deaths in road accidents

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in traffic accidents in Bhakkar and Hasilpur. He extended heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

