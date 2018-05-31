PM appoints Zafar Hassan as senior adviser in IMF

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday approved a summary for appointing Zafar Hassan, an officer of grade 21 of DMG, as senior adviser to Executive Board (EB) in IMF at Washington DC for period of three years. Official sources confirmed to The News on Wednesday night that the premier granted his approval on the summary and nominated Zafar as new adviser to the Executive Board in the IMF. Federal Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail also confirmed that PM approved the summary for appointing adviser to the Executive Board IMF.