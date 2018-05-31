Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Mehtab Haider
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM appoints Zafar Hassan as senior adviser in IMF

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday approved a summary for appointing Zafar Hassan, an officer of grade 21 of DMG, as senior adviser to Executive Board (EB) in IMF at Washington DC for period of three years. Official sources confirmed to The News on Wednesday night that the premier granted his approval on the summary and nominated Zafar as new adviser to the Executive Board in the IMF. Federal Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail also confirmed that PM approved the summary for appointing adviser to the Executive Board IMF.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar