Nawaz’s tenure golden era of Pakistan’s history: Shahbaz

LAHORE: The farewell meeting of Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved construction of naval model school in Gwadar by Pakistan Navy and the first IT policy of the province among other major policy interventions in agricultural and public administrative sectors.

Annual performance report of Daanish School Authority was also presented in the meeting and approved by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The cabinet also gave approval for getting the services of legal counsel for public sector companies besides establishment of proposed Al-Karam International Institute Bhera Sargodha and Khurshid Engineering College Layyah.

The meeting also approved draft of MoU between Punjab Agriculture Department and the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Approval of SOPs for setting up private agricultural produce market was granted along with approval of increase in powers of mayors of Lahore Metropolitan Corp. Four-tier service structure of field assistants of agri dept was granted approval as well. Financing of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh was also approved.

The cabinet appreciated the steps taken for elimination of terrorism and loadshedding in the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistan got rid of many challenges in his tenure and it was the golden era of Pakistan’s history. The Punjab cabinet appreciated the leadership and untiring efforts of Shahbaz and said he had made Punjab a developed province with his vision. Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz said Punjab took lead in every sector and political opponents had no project of public service.