Marriyum unveils National Culture Policy

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday unveiled Pakistan’s first-ever National Culture Policy, hoping it will help promote national identity and project the real face of Pakistan abroad.

Speaking at a media conference here, she highlighted features of the cultural policy, approved by the Federal Cabinet. The minister said the national culture policy would harmonise the society by integrating people from all parts of the country.

The minister was confident that the implementation of the policy would help reduce intolerance in the society besides checking the impact of Indian culture on Pakistan society. She explained the policy contained several initiatives to promote film, music, theater, folklore, heritage, and regional languages. The minister said Artist Assistant Fund has been established for the welfare of artists. She said the first culture policy envisages preservation of national heritage, integrating minorities’ culture, promotion of art and craft, and revival of regional languages to highlight the positive image of Pakistan.

She contended the Film Finance Fund had been established to extend financial assistance to young film producers. She said the establishment of Film Academy and revival of Film Directorate and Film Lab were also included in the new cultural policy. Marriyum said import duty on film machinery has been reduced and while film censor fee has been abolished, whereas digital film archive will be introduced to rate Pakistani films on the box office.

The minister noted the culture policy had been prepared after holding consultations with all the provinces and experts from across Pakistan to integrate culture and civilisation of every nook and corner of the country.

She said the policy would make people feel proud of their culture, language, and traditions. On this occasion, the minister urged media to play its due role in highlighting positive performance of the government.