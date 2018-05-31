Thu May 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

Man kills mother-in-law

LAHORE: A man killed his mother-in-law over domestic dispute in the Sattukatla police limits Wednesday. Anwar Bibi of Hujra Shah Muqeem had come to see her daughter in Ahmad Nagar where her son-in-law Nazar Abbas scuffled with her. Over heated exchange of words, he shot her dead.

