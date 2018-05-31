Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Truck hits man to death

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Shafiqabad police limits Wednesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was trying to cross a road to get Sehri from a hotel when the truck hit him from behind near Doubla Sarkan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar