Truck hits man to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Shafiqabad police limits Wednesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was trying to cross a road to get Sehri from a hotel when the truck hit him from behind near Doubla Sarkan.
LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Shafiqabad police limits Wednesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was trying to cross a road to get Sehri from a hotel when the truck hit him from behind near Doubla Sarkan.
Comments