Man self-immolates over domestic dispute

LAHORE: A 63-year-old man set himself ablaze over a domestic dispute in Shafiqabad police limits Wednesday. Police said Hanif of Mohalla Ferozpura Timber Market. had contracted two marriages and retired from Sui Gas Department. He was jobless after retirement over which he used to face the wrath of two wives. On Wednesday, he had a scuffle with his wife over poor finances. He got dejected, locked himself in a room, sprinkled petrol on his body and lit fire which left him severely burnt. The family tried to extinguish fire but he succumbed to his burns.