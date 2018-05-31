Kidnapping incident: Johar Town police receive application

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Johar Town police have received an application about the kidnapping of Saifuddin of World Exchange, and his cousin and release after giving Rs7.9 million ransom. According to the application, the kidnappers were clad in police uniform who took the victims to an office and demanded ransom and also tortured them. Further investigation is under way.
Comments