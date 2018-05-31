Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kidnapping incident: Johar Town police receive application

LAHORE: Johar Town police have received an application about the kidnapping of Saifuddin of World Exchange, and his cousin and release after giving Rs7.9 million ransom. According to the application, the kidnappers were clad in police uniform who took the victims to an office and demanded ransom and also tortured them. Further investigation is under way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar