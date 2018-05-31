Killing of boy by Dolphin Squad: Footage shows car riders are without weapons

LAHORE: Another CCTV footage of the Ring Road incident in which a 14-year-old boy was killed due to the firing of Dolphin Squad shows that the car riders had no weapons. The claim of Dolphin Squad could not be established as the car riders were seeking relief over ignoring the police signal to stop for checking. Police have also not nominated cops of Dolphin the FIR. The senior officers claimed that action will be taken against the cops if proven guilty.