Can’t even think of insulting judiciary, Ahsan tells LHC

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that he respected the judiciary and could not think of insulting it.
Ahsan made this statement before a three-member bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali
Akbar Naqvi, which was hearing a contempt plea filed by Munir Ahmad against him over anti-judiciary remarks.
The bench, referring to Article 68 of the Constitution, questioned the minister when the conduct of a superior court judge could not be discussed even in the Parliament then how did you do it before the public.
To which, the minister said that his statement was a sort of complaint and he did not make any contempt of court.
The bench adjourning further hearing till June 5 and asked for filing
written statement besides ordering screening of contemptuous clip in the
courtroom on the next hearing.
