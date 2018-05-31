Punjab govt sticks to Nasir Khosa’s name

ISLAMABAD: As the summary for the appointment of Nasir Saeed Khosa as Punjab caretaker chief minister has been sent to Punjab Governor for his signature, the provincial cabinet has decided not to withdraw the name of the former consensus candidate despite a shocking change of heart by opposition -- Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI), The News has learnt.

According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet decided in a marathon meeting on Wednesday evening that the name of Nasir Khosa would not be withdrawn now as constitutional requirements had already been met and a purposeful and meaningful consultation had taken place between the chief minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the provincial assembly Mahmoodur Rashid. “The name of the Nasir Khosa as consensus candidate has been made public through a televised press conference attended by the opposition leader and the chief minister. So there is no provision for the reversal of the process,” said a source privy to the cabinet meeting.

Sources said after the agreement between PTI and government on Monday, a summary had been drafted by the Chief Minister Secretariat for the appointment of Nasir Khosa as caretaker chief minister and sent to the Governor for his signature. They added that the process is irreversible as it is almost complete.

PTI on Wednesday withdrew the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa for the post of caretaker chief minister in the interim setup over "public backlash."

Under Article 224 of the Constitution “a caretaker chief minister shall be appointed by the Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing provincial assembly,” and under Article 224A if the two leaders do not agree on a candidate within three days of the dissolution of that Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the provincial assembly, comprising six members of the outgoing provincial assembly having equal representation from the treasury and the Opposition.

According to constitutional expert and former Supreme Court Judge Justice Wajihuddin Ahmad, the opposition could not take advantage of its own negligence in the consultation process.

“If there is genuine misunderstanding between the treasury and opposition on caretaker chief minister the process can be restarted. However if the misunderstanding occurred due to negligence of the opposition, it can’t take advantage of the situation,” the seasoned constitutional expert said.

He said if the dispute is not resolved, the Speaker can determine whether there was a genuine misunderstanding or negligence of the opposition. He said the final decision could be taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan.