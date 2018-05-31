Hasan replaces Mustafizur for Afghan T20s

DHAKA: Bangladesh have called up Abul Hasan as Mustafizur Rahman’s replacement in their squad for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan in Dehradun. He is scheduled to arrive in India on June 1, the day Bangladesh play their only warm-up game on the tour.

Abul last played for Bangladesh in an ODI in January during the tri-series that also involved Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. He has struggled for wickets since his international debut in 2012, taking only five in 14 matches across formats, at an overall average of 144.60.

In the 2017 BPL, however, Abul was one of the better performers among the local fast bowlers, particularly impressing with his yorkers and slower balls in the death overs. He took 10 wickets at an average of 24.40 and ended the tournament with an economy rate of 8.13. Mustafizur was ruled out on the eve of Bangladesh’s departure for Dehradun, with a toe injury sustained during the last game of Mumbai Indians’ IPL season. Bangladesh play their first match of the series on June 3.