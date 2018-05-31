Australia rule out Ireland Test before 2019 Ashes

DUBLIN: Australia will not play a Test match in Ireland ahead of the 2019 Ashes series because of scheduling pressure that leaves only ten free days between the World Cup final and the opening day of their flagship series against England.

This is a double blow for Ireland, who have already been culled from the global one-day tournament - beginning in London one year from Wednesday - as a result of the ICC’s determination to reduce the number of competing countries from 14 to ten. It also means that Australia will have only enough time for one match against an English county before the first Test, down from two lead-in fixtures on each of their last three Ashes tours.

Discussions between Cricket Australia and Cricket Ireland concluded with an acceptance from both parties that the tourists would not be able to in good faith commit to a five-day Test match in the days immediately following the World Cup decider on July 14. A spokesman for Cricket Ireland said that they would “continue to explore alternative opportunities in the future” for the sides to play a Test after Cricket Australia relayed to them that “it wouldn’t be possible with timing and other commitments” in that narrow window. Cricket Australia put on record that they looked at a “range of options” to play their first ever Test against Ireland and that they “will continue to look for these opportunities in the future”.