Tau named SA Footballer of the Season

JOHANNESBURG: Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Percy Tau, who has reportedly been watched by French Ligue 1 club Monaco, was named South African Footballer of the Season in Johannesburg Tuesday.
His success was anticipated with the slightly-built 23-year-old star consistently impressive when helping the Pretoria outfit win the 2017/2018 league title.Apart from 2016/2017 Champions League semi-finalists Monaco, clubs from Denmark, Greece, Russia and several Middle East countries are interested in signing Tau, according to Sundowns sources.
Tau, who finished co-leading Premiership scorer with 11 goals, also lifted the South African Players’ Player of the Season trophy.Top-flight coaches chose the Footballer of the Season and Premiership footballers decided the Players’ Player award, although they were prohibited from voting for a team-mate.
Media-shy Tau kept his acceptance speech short, thanking the other Sundowns players and coaches and telling his mother, who was at the ceremony in a plush hotel, not to cry. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was named Coach of the Season — his reward for a second league title in three seasons. Budding star Siphesihle Ndlovu of FA Cup runners-up Maritzburg United was named Young Player of the Season and also landed the Goal of the Season award for a superb curling shot.
