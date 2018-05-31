Jamshed fixing case again adjourned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board lawyer Tafazzal Rizvi and prime suspect in PSL 2 spot-fixing saga Nasir Jamshed lawyer Hassan Warriach had a hot argument during the day’s hearing before the PCB anti corruption tribunal that was convened after a day’s adjournment on Wednesday.The tribunal further adjourned the hearing till Monday. The hearing into the PSL-2 spot fixing is continuing for one and a half year and is not coming to an end as yet.
