Thu May 31, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

Jamshed fixing case again adjourned

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board lawyer Tafazzal Rizvi and prime suspect in PSL 2 spot-fixing saga Nasir Jamshed lawyer Hassan Warriach had a hot argument during the day’s hearing before the PCB anti corruption tribunal that was convened after a day’s adjournment on Wednesday.The tribunal further adjourned the hearing till Monday. The hearing into the PSL-2 spot fixing is continuing for one and a half year and is not coming to an end as yet.

