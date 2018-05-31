Court forces Romanian presidentto fire anti-graft prosecutor

BUCHAREST: Romania’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis must approve the government’s dismissal of the country’s top anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Kovesi. Iohannis had been refusing the government’s request to authorise Kovesi’s sacking and had defended her work. The court said in a ruling Wednesday that he did not have the power to refuse the request. The government accuses Kovesi of violating the constitution but Kovesi’s supporters say she has been targeted for investigating corruption among Romania’s political elite.