Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Court forces Romanian presidentto fire anti-graft prosecutor

BUCHAREST: Romania’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis must approve the government’s dismissal of the country’s top anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Kovesi. Iohannis had been refusing the government’s request to authorise Kovesi’s sacking and had defended her work. The court said in a ruling Wednesday that he did not have the power to refuse the request. The government accuses Kovesi of violating the constitution but Kovesi’s supporters say she has been targeted for investigating corruption among Romania’s political elite.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar