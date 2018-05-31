Water wars in India’s hillside getaway Shimla as taps run dry

SHIMLA, India: Indian police on Wednesday were forced to escort water tankers through the streets of Shimla as an unprecedented shortage sparked brawls and desperation in the Himalayan hotspot popular with the rich and famous. The mountain getaway is generally crowded with vacationers but hotels are closing and tourists being told to stay away as a crippling water shortage pinches the picturesque retreat. Anxious residents have been waiting for hours in queues hundreds deep to collect water, filling buckets at tankers guarded by police. “We all know for the past fortnight the situation is so bad that people are getting water barely once in a week,” Sanjay Chauhan, a former mayor of Shimla, told AFP. Shimla, the erstwhile summer capital of British India, requires around 42 million litres per day but often suffers water shortages in the summer. But supply has dipped by nearly half this year, sparking what residents say is the worst shortage in living memory. The mountainous northern state of Himachal Pradesh endured record-low snowfall during the winter which experts say is responsible for taps running dry earlier than usual.