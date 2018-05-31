Brain ‘power cells’ shut down in old age

Memory fades as people get older because their brain runs start running out of energy, like old car running out of gas, according to new research. The key lies in mitochondria, tiny ‘power stations’ that convert our food into chemical energy our cells can use. Aging does not affect their function in other parts of the body but it does affect function in the brain, said scientists from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California. The discovery sheds fresh light on a range of age-related brain diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s - offering hope of better treatments. For the study, the researchers took cell samples from people ranging from newborns to 89 years old. They found few age-related changes. However, once the cells were directly converted into neurons, mitochondria from older donors were very different.