Pornography is a ‘root cause’ of school shootings: Republican congresswoman

WASHINGTON: A Republican congresswoman from Tennessee blamed pornography — as well as a host of other cultural issues — for school shootings, during a recent meeting. Diane Black, who is running for governor of Tennessee, made the comments while speaking to a group of ministers during a “listening session” recently, according to media which reported the story and included audio of the remarks. The comment about pornography came as Black wondered what was driving some children to such violent ends. “What makes them do that?” she said. “Because as a nurse, I go back to root causes.” She then listed a couple of these root causes, which included pornography, as well as “deterioration of the family” and violence in movies. “Pornography, it’s available, it’s available on the shelf when you walk in the grocery store,” she said. “Yeah, you have to reach up to get it, but there’s pornography there. All of this is available without parental guidance. And I think that is a big part of the root cause.” Black also spoke briefly about mental illness being something “we’ve got to address.”