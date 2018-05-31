Israel approves 2,000 new settler homes: NGO

JERUSALEM: Israel on Wednesday approved construction of 2000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlement watchdog Peace Now told AFP.It was fewer than the 2,000 for which Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said last week he intended to seek approval.

It was the first tranche of settlement approvals since the controversial US embassy transfer to Jerusalem on May 14, a move that infuriated Palestinians and intensified protests on the Gaza border, with at least 61 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces that day. Peace Now said that in Wednesday’s batch, around 700 units got final approval while the remainder passed the first approval stage in the planning process.It said that the majority were in isolated settlements outside the major “blocs” which the government will seek to retain in any future peace agreement with the Palestinians.