ICCI shows concern over rising circular debt

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has shown great concerns over the rising circular debt which has reached Rs573 billion as it would give rise to loadshedding and badly affect the production activities. ICCI called upon the government to take urgent measures to clear circular debt in order to save the economy from its damaging consequences.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the circular debt had exceeded Rs500 billion in May 2013 and the current government after assuming power had cleared circular debt of Rs480 billion in July 2013 after which it was hoped that this issue would not rear its head again. However, contrary to the expectations, circular debt has again crossed Rs500 billion in May 2018 which showed that no concrete measures were taken to resolve this critical issue.