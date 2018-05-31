Probe begins against teacher over ‘harassment’

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has formed a committee to probe the charge of sexual harassment during the ongoing intermediate examinations against a teacher of Islamabad Model for Boys, H-9.

The committee consisting of IMPCC, H-8/4 principal Prof Atta Muhammad and IMCG principal Prof Bilquis Nabi will complete the inquiry and submit report to the FDE director general within seven days for necessary.

Also, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education formed a committee to probe harassment charge against a biology lecturer. The board’s controller examination heads the panel.

On Tuesday, scores of students enrolled in a private college of Islamabad took to social media with the allegation that they were sexually harassed and groped by a federal board-appointed examiner during biology practical.

After the posts went viral, the college administration requested the FBISE to launch probe the matter. On Wednesday, members of the inquiry committees visited the college, contacted students, and even quizzed the teacher accused of harassment.

The students insisted they’re verbally and physically harassed. However, the teacher vehemently denied that charge but the investigators told him to file response on the matter in a day.

When contacted, FDE director general Hasnat Qureshi said he had ordered the immediate suspension of the teacher over harassment charge and formed a committee to look into the matter. He said the FDE would decide about the fate of the teacher in light of the committee’s findings and recommendations.

The DG said in the past, too, the said teacher was accused of sexual harassment on campus but an inquiry absolved him of the charge.