IIU, US embassy agree on more cooperation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) and US Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation through the jointly-built Lincoln’s Corner and signed a memorandum of understanding.
A ceremony in this regard was held at the IIU President’s office on the new campus of the university. IIU president Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and US embassy deputy counsellor for public affairs Michelle Los Banos signed the MoU document.
Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner at the IIU is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the US Embassy. It is a resource centre and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties. According to the MoU, both sides will cooperate at LC for cultural events, educational exchange programs and alumni activities.
Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) and US Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation through the jointly-built Lincoln’s Corner and signed a memorandum of understanding.
A ceremony in this regard was held at the IIU President’s office on the new campus of the university. IIU president Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and US embassy deputy counsellor for public affairs Michelle Los Banos signed the MoU document.
Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner at the IIU is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the US Embassy. It is a resource centre and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties. According to the MoU, both sides will cooperate at LC for cultural events, educational exchange programs and alumni activities.
Comments