IIU, US embassy agree on more cooperation

Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) and US Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation through the jointly-built Lincoln’s Corner and signed a memorandum of understanding.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the IIU President’s office on the new campus of the university. IIU president Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and US embassy deputy counsellor for public affairs Michelle Los Banos signed the MoU document.

Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner at the IIU is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the US Embassy. It is a resource centre and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties. According to the MoU, both sides will cooperate at LC for cultural events, educational exchange programs and alumni activities.