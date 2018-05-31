RDA reviews on going uplift schemes

Rawalpindi: A meeting to review on-going schemes and new projects of Engineering Wing, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) held.

The meeting was chaired by Rana Akbar Hayat, director general (DG), RDA. Athar Hussain Bokhari, Chief Engineer RDA, Rahat Ali Qureshi, Assistant Director (AD) Engineering, Muhammad Faisal, AD Engineering and other relevant officers were also present.

Chief engineer gave a detailed presentation about on-going schemes and new schemes of Engineering Wing, RDA like Ring Road project, construction of Nullah Lai Expressway, Remodeling of Ammar Chowk, Dulisation of link road from Tipu Road to Airport Road (Sarwar Road), Rawalpindi and others.

DG RDA stressed upon the importance of speedy work, insisted to execute ongoing work on fast track basis. He said Ring Road project is inevitable as it’s included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) and directed the RDA Engineering officials to work hard.