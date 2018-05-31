Mount Everest Day celebrated

Islamabad: The Embassy of Nepal celebrated the Mount Everest Day 2018 in collaboration with the Serena Hotels here.

The event was held here at the Serena Hotel’s Shamadan Hall with more than 200 dignitaries, including members of the diplomatic corps and government, in attendance. Nepal has been celebrating Mount Everest Day since 2008.

Aitzaz Ahmad, special secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was the chief guest of the event along with mountaineer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, who became the fourth Pakistani national to scale the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, in 2017.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said both Pakistan and Nepal had been blessed with spectacular mountains and extraordinary historical treasures many of which were world heritage sites.

“These are the treasures that allow us to build our tourism and share the wonders with the rest of the world,” he said. Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal Adhikari said the Everest Day was special in the history of mountaineers as in 1953, the Mount Everest was scaled for the first time. “Since then, some 4,000 climbers have reached the peak,” he said.