No development in transfering garbage station from Liaquat Bagh

Rawalpindi: The PML-N local representatives have failed to remove garbage transfer station from Liaquat Bagh which is not only withering the beauty of city but spreading bad smell everywhere round the clock.

The pedestrians and motorists have to face bad smell all around particularly from Marir Chowk to Liaquat Bagh but concerned authority has turned a deaf ear to the situation. The people living in localities like Arya Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Raja Bazaar, Chamanzar, Mareer Chowk, Moti Mehal, College Road, China Market have to brave unbearable smell.

Apart from, the offices of Rawalpindi Press Club, Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Punjab Horticulture Authority, Rescue 15, Liaquat Bagh Library, Sports Complex, National College of Arts (NCA), TMA and several other offices are located near the dumping site and staff in these offices have to bear this nuisance.

Despite repeated complaints and protests the concerned civic body has not moved an inch to settle the issue. The students and teaching staff of NCA have also protested against this garbage station but in vain.

The residents of city have appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to order upcoming interim government to take this issue seriously and remove garbage transfer station to another place because nearby residents facing different kinds of diseases and eye allergy. Nobody can take breath easily in the area due to garbage transfer station, residents denounced.

Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) and Albayrak have failed to live up to their promise of shifting the station permanently to Losar. Interestingly, the officials of SWMC and Albayrak again and again made big promises to immediately remove this transfer station but in last they refused to remove this garbage transfer station.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) former MNA Shakil Awan said that we are trying to remove this garbage transfer station to another place. He admitted that this station is withering the beauty of the city secondly public facing bad smell round the clock. “I am strongly in favour of removing this garbage transfer station out of city,” he said.

RWMC Managing Director Rizwan Sher Dil has said “We are negotiating with higher authorities to shift this transfer station but still have no land to shift this garbage transfer station.” Factual situation is that we have neither purchased any land for establishing another transfer station nor we are shifting garbage transfer station from Liaquat Bagh as Punjab government has not giving us any green signal in this regard, Rizwan Sher Dil said.