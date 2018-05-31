New syllabus developed for class I-VIII

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain praised the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for developing new syllabus for class I-VIII and said he was hopeful that it would ensure better education and training of youths.

He was speaking during a meeting of the ministry at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here. The president said the protection of universal character values and respect to the Constitution and democracy were like foundation of a nation and including them in the syllabus could stabilize the state.

He said the new syllabus had laid a better foundation for the country’s youth in connection with better education and training. “It is essential for character building of the new generations to prepare best syllabus for inculcation of national cause and good values,” he said.

Earlier, education and professional training minister Balighur Rehman briefed the president about the new syllabus and said it advocated national cause, peace, respect and tolerance.