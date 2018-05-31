LDA barred from transferring officer

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has restrained the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) from transferring its director, Estate Management, from his position because the officer is engaged with the court in an ongoing case against encroachments in public graveyards of the provincial capital.

It was learnt that during the proceedings of the case, an LDA’s legal adviser produced a transfer order dated May 22, 2018 bearing No SI.2-2/2018(C) of Usman Ghanni, director, Estate Management. The court order stated that Usman Ghanni was associated with the court from day one when the action was initiated against the encroachers upon the land of graveyards i.e. Miani Sahib Graveyard, Nishtar Block Allama Iqbal Town, Kareem Block Allama Iqbal Town and Ali Block Garden Town, Lahore.

It further said that Usman Ghani was assigned duties to produce the record of Lahore Development Authority and Revenue Department pertaining to the graveyards to retrieve the land from the encroachers.

Usman Ghani, who is performing his duty honestly and diligently, is well conversant with the affairs of Miani Sahid and other graveyards, the court order said and added that the operation was still going on, therefore, at this stage his transfer from the present post would seriously disturb the proceedings.

It said, “Till today because of his assistance this court has succeeded to retrieve about 65 Kanal land from the encroachers. Since the state land is being recovered and Usman Ghani is well conversant with the record regarding the encroached land, therefore, till further orders, the transfer order No SI.2-2/2018(C ) of Usman Ghani, director, Estate Management, Lahore Development Authority, dated May 22, 2018, shall remain held in abeyance and will not be acted upon.”