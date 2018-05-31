‘3-month salaries pre-polls rigging’

LAHORE: The government announced three months salaries to the government servants in its last days which is pre-poll rigging while no such provision exists in the budget and such announcement further damaged the government credibility.

These views were expressed by the experts in the Jang Economic Session on “Government facilitation to the employees in last days - where is concept of national saving”. The panellists were Mehmood Ahmed, Sajida Mir, Manzoor Malik, Azeem Bari, and Saleem Khan while the session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Mehmood Ahmed said there is no budgetary provision for three extra salaries and it will create serious financial problems for the government while every successive government acts like this. He said discretionary funds end in budget but where from these salaries will be paid while the national saving and revenue generation were already declined.

He said the private sector was worried with the announcement that where from they will find resources to give such incentive to their workers. He said such announcement was unnecessary after 10 percent increase in salaries in budget. He said the government was unable to pay refund to exporting sector.

Sajida Mir said that good state provides social justice and play role of mother for public while the government gave incentives on liking basis.She said voters should be given respect and such policy should be made which equally benefits to everyone. She said political bribe for election was condemnable and injustice with public at large.

Manzoor Malik said three months salaries was a political price as administration prepared itself before making such announcement while the government did not evolve any strategy for it nor any fund was allocated in the budget for the purpose. Now question arises where from this amount would be funded. He said if the government wants to give employees then it should distribute among all on equality basis.

Azeem Bari said government employees play a vital role in country’s economy while notification was not issued so far on the prime minister’s announcement which is a serious joke. He said government servants were loyal with the government so their salaries should be increased according to the inflation rate.

He said the PPP increased 50 percent in salaries while the PML-N has never been servant-friendly government while recent announcement was to make the vote bank only.Saleem Khan said the only verbal announcement was made while no written orders issued which showed the effort was to get appreciation only.

He said if the government looked after the public needs during rule then such announcement was not required at the end of term. He said the incentive must be given on performance basis. He said discrimination should not be made with government employees.