Sikh leader’s murder flayed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An NGO has expressed grief over the brutal killing of human rights activist and Sikh community elder Sardar Charanjeet Singh in Peshawar on Wednesday. Condemning the killing, Ms Eama John, the chairperson of the NGO, stated Sardar Charanjeet Singh was a peace activist, a highly respectable figure in the region and he was known for promoting religious harmony and discouraging violence.
LAHORE: An NGO has expressed grief over the brutal killing of human rights activist and Sikh community elder Sardar Charanjeet Singh in Peshawar on Wednesday. Condemning the killing, Ms Eama John, the chairperson of the NGO, stated Sardar Charanjeet Singh was a peace activist, a highly respectable figure in the region and he was known for promoting religious harmony and discouraging violence.
Comments