Thu May 31, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

Sikh leader’s murder flayed

LAHORE: An NGO has expressed grief over the brutal killing of human rights activist and Sikh community elder Sardar Charanjeet Singh in Peshawar on Wednesday. Condemning the killing, Ms Eama John, the chairperson of the NGO, stated Sardar Charanjeet Singh was a peace activist, a highly respectable figure in the region and he was known for promoting religious harmony and discouraging violence.

