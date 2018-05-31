Thu May 31, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

Transfer order withdrawn

LAHORE: The Punjab government withdrew the transfer and posting order of three officers and issued transfer and posting order of two other officers on Wednesday. The order transferring/posting Ijaz Ahmad, additional secretary, Public Prosecution, as director finance, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board; placing the services of Mazhar Ali Sarwar, finance and planning officer, Lahore, at the disposal of Lahore commissioner for further posting and Asif Iqbal, DMO Jhang, as assistant commissioner, Sahiwal, Sargodha, has been cancelled. Meanwhile, Tania Malik Awan, deputy director, Business Development, Lahore Ring Road, has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of secretary, Schools Education Department. Lahore DMO Abid Shaukat has been made OSD and directed to report to the S&GAD.

