Council to regulate health profession urged

LAHORE: A policy roundtable on ‘Finalisation of Recommendations for Public Health Professionals in Punjab’ was held at Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) on Wednesday.

Under the Health Policy Roundtable series, the dialogue was organised to seek policy directions to strengthen public health as priority profession in Punjab.

In Punjab post-graduate public health programmes are being offered only by a handful of institutions and the output to-date has been largely contributed by the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore, producing masters’ in public health, maternal and child health, and hospital management. IPH also offers MPhil, membership and fellowship programs in community medicine. University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore through its affiliated public and private medical colleges offers postgraduate fellowships in community medicine. King Edward Medical University is further offering MPhil in community medicine, and MD and PhD in Public Health. PhD and MPhil in Public Health are being offered by PU, which recently awarded the first ever PhD in Public Health. Although the course for undergraduate public health programme has been approved by HEC, at present it is only being offered in Karachi and Peshawar. Dr Shakeela Zaman, Head of Public Health Department at UHS, informed everyone that UHS is launching new public health programmes this fall, including an MSc in Epidemiology. She strongly recommended the establishment of a university for public health to steer the public health workforce agenda for Punjab.