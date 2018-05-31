‘Holy Quran teaching in schools govt’s achievement’

To pass the bill of prerequisite education of Quran recitation with translation from grade one to intermediate is the historic accomplishment of the Punjab government.

Provincial Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said this while addressing a ceremony organised by Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) with reference to the compulsory education of Holy Quran in schools here on Wednesday.

PCTB Managing Director Abdul Qayyum, PEC Chief Executive Rao Muhammad Aslam, Additional Director Syed Mubashar Hussain and DPI Schools Mumtaz Shah were also present at the occasion.

Minister said it was the result of joint efforts of school education department and Punjab Assembly to implement education of Quran with translation. He congratulated Provincial Secretary Education Lt General (R) Myhammad Akran Khan and PCTB MD Abdul Qayyum in this regard.

The programme has been initiated as a pilot programme from Bahalwapur. The education of Quran with translation will help to minimise the issue of sectarianism and encourage mutual cooperation and national integrity, said minister.

Rana Mashhood further said we had to go with the slogan of “La-illah-ila-Allah”. “Quranic education will become a source of character building and guidance to the youth,” he said.He said according to PCTB Act-2015, the publishing and selling of books without the prior consent of PCTB was a serious offence and Punjab Text Book Board was vigilant in this regard.

Islamic Scholar Moulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar said it was great to implement the education of Quran according to our constitution. He said the Book of Allah (Quran) should be our guide.

Secretory Education Rana Hassan Akhter said the approval of bill of Quranic education would enhance the implementation of Islamic education. He said enrollment of students went higher in schools in recent years. Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board had achieved mile stone by providing the books before time in the current year, he added.

Lt General (R) Muhammad Akram said according to the approved bill of Assembly with guidance of joint Ulema Board, the Quranic education would be implemented from grade one to twelve. Abdul Qayyum said Quranic syllabus and books would be prepared in the light of recommendations of clerics of all sects.

greeted: Pakistan Diploma Engineers Federation general secretary Qazi M Arif has congratulated the engineers who were awarded the appreciation certificates and cash prizes from Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He said Liaquat Hussain, superintending engineers building, Amir Mustafa, additional secretary highway, Mir Usman, superintending engineers highway, Abdul Qayyum, XEN buildings and M Ammar, section officer highway, were the asset of their department. The aforementioned officers have completed mega projects in record time which brought honour for the department. Under the supervision of M Mushtaq Ahmed, additional chief secretary C&W, the department rose to new heights.