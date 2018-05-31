Equal application of law for all: DIG

National Highways and Motorway Police Central Zone DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik Wednesday said NH&MP would not tolerate rules violation including; lane violation, overloading of goods, PSVs and violations of motorcyclists.

Ahmad said this in a meeting with all Sector and Beat Commanders held at Babu Sabu Office. Sector Commander SSP Kamran Adil, SSP Ghulam Jaffar and Sector Commander Nadeem Ashraf were also present in the meeting.

DIG directed the officers to take legal action against the vehicles involved in lane violation and overloading. “All Sector Commanders will patrol twice a day to monitor the progress of enforcement,” he added.

DIG also directed the officers concerned to take action against violations of motorcyclists, rickshaws and PSVs. He said, “I will personally monitor the performance of each officer on daily basis and no lethargy will be tolerated”. Ahmad Arslan asked the officers to provide timely help to the distressed commuters. Beat commanders were directed to conduct meetings with transporters to give them message about the action plan of motorway police. The meeting also decided frequent meetings with NHA officials to repair roads. DIG ordered equal application of law irrespective of one’s status. He said lane discipline on national highways be ensured by keeping the heavy and slow moving vehicles in discipline.

He said patrolling standards on highways & motorways would be improved as per international standards and no underage and without license driver would be allowed to travel on motorways and highways. Ahmad Arslan directed the officers to depute special crime prevention squad to minimise crime rate during Eid days.