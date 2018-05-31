Heroin case against Czech model adjourned

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a heroin smuggling case against a Czech model who was arrested at Lahore airport while trying to smuggle nine kilograms heroin.

The court has adjourned the hearing by June 2 and directed a Customs constable, Naheed Bibi, to record her statement on the next hearing. The 21-year-old model, Tereza Hluskova, was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore but she was intercepted by Customs officials. During inspection, it was revealed that she was carrying nine kilogram heroin with her.

Later, an alleged facilitator of the women named Tariq was arrested. According to the accused facilitator, Tereza was sent by his brother’s friend and it wasn’t her first visit. The model in her statement said that she was in Pakistan for modeling purposes and did not know who placed heroin in her luggage.

Appointment challenged:A petition has been moved to the Lahore High Court challenging appointment of Asim Suleman as Chairman of Pakistan International Airline (PIA). Advocate Nabeel Kahloon has filed the petition saying that appointment of PIA chairman was made in violation of law and merit. He made adviser to PM and DG Civil Aviation as respondents in his petition.

He said no ad was given in any newspaper nor open merit was held to fill the post. Election was approaching fast and at this moment, such appointment was unlawful, the petitioner said. He asked the court to set aside his appointment as PIA Chairman.