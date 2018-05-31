EPA assures of proposed four-country gas pipeline project support

LAHORE: Punjab Environment Protection Agency Director General Asif Iqbal has assured full cooperation of the department in execution of the proposed TAPI pipeline in Punjab’s territory, while taking care of the vital crops along its route through the province.

“The environmental assessment study must focus on protection of sugarcane crops and mango orchards as pipeline track passes through Muzaffargarh, Multan and Khanewal districts in Punjab’s territory,” he said while speaking at the provincial level scoping workshop held at a local hotel on Wednesday as part of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) study being conducted for Pakistan-section of the proposed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) Pakistan organised the workshop as being the local associate of international consortium of consultants, NAFTEC/MAB and Jacobs, working on ESIA of total 1,814 kilometer-long TAPI gas pipeline project.

EPA Director General Asif Iqbal also called upon the environmental organisations conducting environmental assessment study on the gas pipeline project to discuss various points with the EPA to implement the project without any hiccups and in a transparent manner.

Saquib Ejaz Hussain, project manager of ESIA study from EMC Pakistan, said the route of the TAPI project would be finalised once the ESIA study report was duly submitted to the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan later this year.

He said that an 820-km long pipeline would pass through Pakistan out of the total of 1,814-km long TAPI project. It starts at Afghanistan-Pakistan border near Chaman traverses through Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Ziarat, Loralai and Musakhel districts in Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Pakpattan and Okara districts in Punjab. It will transport natural gas from the Galkynysh gas fields in Turkmenistan through Afghanistan into Pakistan and then to India.

He said that the project envisaged laying of a 56-inch diameter pipeline one-meter below into the ground from Turkmenistan to Fazilka near Pakistan-India border. As compared to Balochistan, he said, Punjab will witness major activity due to scattered nature of the population of the province.

He said, therefore, they were undertaking all institutional and legal aspects, besides taking all stakeholders on board to address their concerns in order to remove all hurdles before laying of the pipeline, which will commence in 2020. The pipeline will become operational in 2024.

Asif Shuja Khan, former DG of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and serving chief operating officer of EMC Pakistan, said that ESIA study would conduct air quality and noise surveys; physical environment survey will be undertaken; archaeological and cultural sites would be protected; ecological survey will be conducted to protect flora and fauna; socio-economic survey as well as resettlement surveys will be conducted. In addition to the workshops at the national, provincial and district levels, the focus group discussions will also be held for resettlement and compensation mechanism. “Our aim is to minimise the displacement of population,” he added.

Syed Nadeem Arif, managing director of EMC Pakistan, informed that four separate ESIA studies were being undertaken for the TAPI project one each for Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. He said that ESIA of the project would comply with the local and international environmental standards, including the regulations set by leading global financial institutions, to assess the environmental, socio-economic, and community health components of major developmental projects.

This, among other regulations, will also include performance standards of International Finance Corporation. Besides, NAFTEC/MAB team leader Khaled Nassar, former Punjab EPA Secretary Raees Abbas Zaidi and others also spoke on the occasion.