‘MH370 hunt may resume if new evidence found’

KUALA LUMPUR: The hunt for Flight MH370 may resume if new evidence comes to light, Malaysia’s prime minister said on Wednesday, as a private search for the plane draws to a close.

The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished in March 2014 with 239 people -- mostly from China -- on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. US exploration firm Ocean Infinity was contracted for a three-month search for the Boeing 777 on a "no find, no fee basis". This is set to end in the coming days after finding no sign of the wreckage.

The private search came after an Australian-led hunt, which covered a vast area of the southern Indian Ocean and was the most expensive in aviation history. It was suspended last year. Mahathir Mohamad, who became Malaysia’s premier for a second time after a shock election victory, indicated the government had no plans at the moment to resume the hunt.

"We have come to a stage where we cannot keep searching for something we cannot find," he told a press conference. "We understand the feelings of the relatives but we cannot allow the search to go on forever."

But he added: "If we find any new information, we may resume the search." Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he hoped a final report into the plane’s disappearance by an independent international investigation team would be published by July.

Ocean Infinity had stood to make up to $70 million if it found the jet or its black boxes. The private US firm scoured over 112,000 square kilometres of seabed. The ship conducting the hunt, Seabed Constructor, was a Norwegian research vessel carrying 65 crew, including two members of the Malaysian navy as the government’s representatives.