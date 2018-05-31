Our real asset

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
About 69 percent of Pakistan’s overall population comprises young people. Our youth are the country’s real asset and the government should take relevant steps to invest in them.
They have the required will power and determination for steering the country out of troubled waters. We just need to realise and tap the full potential of these talented people.
Saad Riaz
Mardan
About 69 percent of Pakistan’s overall population comprises young people. Our youth are the country’s real asset and the government should take relevant steps to invest in them.
They have the required will power and determination for steering the country out of troubled waters. We just need to realise and tap the full potential of these talented people.
Saad Riaz
Mardan
Comments