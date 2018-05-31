Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Our real asset

About 69 percent of Pakistan’s overall population comprises young people. Our youth are the country’s real asset and the government should take relevant steps to invest in them.

They have the required will power and determination for steering the country out of troubled waters. We just need to realise and tap the full potential of these talented people.

Saad Riaz

Mardan

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar