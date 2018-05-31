It’s never too late

This is to point out the irregularities that are responsible for the decline of Pakistan Railways. Frequent delays are one of the major reasons for people’s lack of confidence in this service. This is why whenever the railways are discussed, it is always presented in a negative light. The organisation incurs annual losses. Railway ticketing officers often issue the same berth and seat number to two persons and this goes on to cause disputes. The cargo services are also hopeless. But all is not lost yet.

Despite its bad shape and the decades of underinvestment and mismanagement that have turned it into what it is today, Pakistan Railways can still turn itself around. This will require sizeable capital investment and checks on corruption. If the prevailing problems are addressed, the railways can become a lucrative corporation in no time.

Shahroz Sherwani

Karachi