Price hike

I want to draw the attention of the Sindh government to the sudden rise in the prices of milk and yogurt across the city. That traders can increase the prices without the approval of the price control committee is appalling? Since the first day of Ramazan, almost all profiteers have increased the prices of essential commodities. In the past, milk and yogurt prices were Rs84 per litre and Rs120 per kilogramme, respectively.

Now the same are being sold at the respective prices of Rs94 per litre and Rs140 per kilogramme. The authorities concerned should look into this matter. The practice of increasing prices of essential items without any government consultation should be discouraged.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi