Aid and losses

The World Bank has pledged $728 million in loans to promote climate-resilient development in Pakistan, which incurred $18 billion losses due to adverse impact of climate change during the past decade. The 2010 floods alone caused economic losses of $10.5 billion. The WB will finance four projects related to water, environment and cities, which are aimed at protecting the environment, improving the quality of life in cities and promoting sustainable water management through efficient irrigation, robust weather forecasting and improved disaster preparedness.

The projects offer support to address climate vulnerability and variability by strengthening institutions and systems and investing in rural and urban areas. They will help the country deliver more reliable and timely weather forecasting and disaster risk management services. The projects are also planned to help increase preparation for resilience to natural disasters and climate change as well as improved water management for agriculture.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar