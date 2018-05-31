Beyond books and pens

It has been observed that students who take part in various co-curricular activities during their years in schools and colleges are better placed to lead a successful professional life in contrast to those who hesitate to participate in such healthy activities. It goes without saying that the curricular activities are instrumental in enhancing the confidence level of students. Undoubtedly, through literary activities, debates, sports and games, we can inculcate leadership qualities in our younger generation. These activities can help students develop life skills and promote tolerance, patience, teamwork, sportsmanship and endurance.

It is unfortunate that some teachers and the parents consider such activities worthless and a mere waste of time. In addition, students are also told that the only scale to weigh their intelligence and worth lies in getting good grades. It is time all stakeholders took effective measures for the revival of extra-curricular activities in education institutions in order to let students develop a balanced personality.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali